Tirupur shops roll shutters down in protest, seek rollback of GST on rental income

COIMBATORE: Demanding withdrawal of 18 per cent GST on rental income and rollback of property tax, shopowners in Tirupur kept their businesses closed on Wednesday.

According to KGM Duraisamy, president of the All Traders Federation, over one lakh shops, including hotels, restaurants, bakeries, jewellery shops, and textile shops, have rolled their shutters down, condemning the GST levied on commercial rent. “Over 2,000 units involved in the manufacture of vests have halted production, resulting in a total business loss of over Rs 100 crore. The government has suffered a revenue loss of Rs 25 crore through tax,” he said.

Hundreds of shops across Tirupur city, Avinashi, Perumanallur, Dharapuram, Palladam and Uthukuli areas remained closed in solidarity with the protest on Wednesday. Many shops hoisted black flags.

“It’s a token protest to express our anguish over the state and central governments issuing property tax hikes and levying 18 per cent GST on rental income. Our protests will be amplified if they fail to consider our demands,” claimed traders. The DMK allies, including CPI and MDMK, have also opposed the tax hike in the recent corporation council meeting.