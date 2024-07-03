Tirupur police arrests Maharashtra group for robbing jewel trader on train

COIMBATORE: Six persons from Maharashtra were arrested by Tirupur police on Tuesday for stealing gold bars and Rs 10.10 lakh cash from a jewel trader in a moving train.

Police said Subash (40), a native of Maharashtra and into jewel business from Coimbatore, was returning from Bangalore last month, when the incident happened.

“As usual he delivered the made jewels, and was returning by Kurla Express with gold bars weighing 595.14 grams and Rs 10.10 lakh in cash kept in a bag. Around 5.30 am, four persons diverted his attention and got down with his bag containing cash and gold at Tirupur railway station. Though he gave a chase, they escaped,” police said.

Tirupur railway police registered a case and nabbed the culprits, identified as Sawan (22), Vijay Kunthalik (20), Amarbharat (20), Anikith Subash (23), Saitanya Vijay Shinde (20) and Gaurav Maruthi (19) from a hideout in Salem.

Further inquiries are on.