Tirupur: Panchayat secretary arrested for bribe

Kandasamy (48), secretary of K Ayyampalayam panchayat, had demanded bribes to process and release funds for civic works, including the installation of street lights and construction of drainage channels executed by Kathirvel, a contractor.

“After completing the assigned projects, Kathirvel submitted 28 bills to the panchayat administration for payment. However, payment was delayed by Kandasamy, who then demanded Rs 30,000 as bribe to release the funds,” police said.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Kathirvel lodged a complaint with DVAC sleuths, who then set up a trap and nabbed the panchayat secretary.