Tirupur man trekking down Velliangiri hills falls and succumbs

COIMBATORE: A 31-year-old man died after he got grievously hurt by falling down, while trekking down the Velliangiri hills in Coimbatore.

With this, the death toll among devotees has increased to eight so far this year. B Veerakumar, from SV Colony in Tirupur had trekked the hills on April 18 along with his friends.

While climbing down, Veerakumar lost balance and fell on the hard rock in the seventh hills and suffered critical injuries. On receiving information, the forest department brought him down by engaging ‘load men.’

He was taken to Boluvampatti Primary Health Centre (PHC) and then to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for further treatment.

Despite treatment, Veerakumar succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. Based on a complaint by Veerakumar’s mother Jothimani, the Alandurai police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.

Following a spate in deaths, the Coimbatore forest department has already appealed to devotees with a history of medical illness like heart ailment, breathlessness, diabetes, obese and elderly persons to avoid coming to the hills.

The devotees were also advised to undergo a complete health check up to ensure that they are physically fit for the intensive trek on the hills.

“This year deaths are frequent due to heavy crowds following renewed interest among people to visit the hills. Many new visitors do not know the challenges involved in the hard trek and end up in tragedy,” said an official of the forest department.