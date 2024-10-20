Tirupur man gets 5 years jail for sexually harassing adopted daughter

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment by the Tirupur district women's court for sexually harassing his 13-year-old foster daughter last year.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the man sexually harassed his adopted daughter when she was alone at home in a village near Palladam in Tirupur district. The girl informed her mother about the incident following which a complaint was filed with the Palladam Women's Police.

Based on the complaint, the man was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Yesterday, Judge Sridhar sentenced the man to five years of rigorous imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1,000. Public prosecutor Jamila Banu represented the government in the proceedings, the report added.