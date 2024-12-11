Tirupur man ends life after killing wife over family dispute

COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old man ended his life by hanging after murdering his wife over a family dispute in Tirupur on Tuesday.

Police said Silambarasan from Pennagaram in Dharmapuri, who was running a chicken stall in Lakshmi Nagar near Palladam in Tirupur, was married to Akilandeswari (30) and had a son and daughter. The couple quarrelled frequently as Silambarasan was addicted to alcohol.

Police said the couple and their daughter were in the house, while their son had gone to stay in the house of his uncle Mani at Nochipalayam on Monday night when tragedy unfolded.

The incident came to light only on Tuesday morning, when Mani came to leave the boy.

Police said Mani was shocked to find Akilandeswari hacked to death and Silambarasan hanging dead. On receiving information, the Palladam police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies of the deceased for a post-mortem at Palladam Government Hospital.

In a poignant moment, the two children were in uncontrollable tears, when they came to know their parents were no more. The Palladam police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.