Tirupur financier hacked to death by gang while on morning walk

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old man, who was on a morning walk, was hacked to death by an armed gang in Avinashi in Tirupur on Sunday.

Police said S. Ramesh from Thamarai Garden in Kasigoundenpudur, who was into the finance business, was walking near Mangalam Road when an armed gang surrounded and attacked him with weapons in the morning. As he collapsed on the spot, the assailants fled away from the spot.

The passerby spotted Ramesh battling for life and rushed him to Avinashi Government Hospital and then to a private hospital in Coimbatore. However, he died on the way.

On receiving information, the Avinashi police rushed to the spot and gathered evidence. An inquiry is underway to know the motive behind the murder and to track down culprits. This incident comes close on the heels of three members of a family being brutally murdered in Palladam in Tirupur on Friday.