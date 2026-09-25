Tirupur farmers block highway for Parambikulam-Aliyar Project water release

The farmers also demanded desilting and maintenance of irrigation canals, which they said was crucial for ensuring timely water supply to the ayacut areas.

“Canal desilting works under the PAP are normally completed by July. Water is subsequently released to the second-zone ayacut areas by August 15 and to the third zone in January. However, the desilting works have not been completed this year, resulting in a delay in water release,” said ‘Medical’ K Paramasivam, chairman of the PAP Planning Committee.

The farmers alleged that the delay had severely affected coconut plantations, a long-duration crop dependent on regular water supply. They said several areas were facing even drinking water shortages, despite water being available in the PAP reservoirs for emergency release. They also sought a field-level assessment of the damage to coconut plantations and compensation for farmers who had suffered crop and yield losses due to delayed water release.

A police team led by Udumalpet Deputy Superintendent of Police S Thaiyal Nayagi, along with revenue officials, reached the spot and held talks with the protesters. The officials assured the farmers that their demands would be brought to the attention of senior authorities for appropriate action. Following the assurance, the farmers withdrew the road blockade.