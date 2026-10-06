Tirupur dyeing units halt operations against soaring price of raw materials

Even though the prices of dyes and chemicals had increased by more than 100 per cent, dyeing units continued to grapple with an acute shortage of essential raw materials.

“Shortage and unprecedented price escalation could be mainly attributed to the export of raw materials used in dye manufacturing from India to neighbouring countries. It has become difficult for dyeing units to complete the existing job work orders and accept new ones, thereby affecting both domestic and export-oriented textile businesses,” said P Gandhirajan, president of Dyers Association of Tirupur (DAT).