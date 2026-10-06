Tirupur dyeing units halt operations against soaring price of raw materials

COIMBATORE: Tirupur’s dyeing industry came to a standstill on Monday as around 460 units shut operations to protest soaring prices of dyes and chemicals, resulting in an estimated production loss of Rs 16.8 crore.
Even though the prices of dyes and chemicals had increased by more than 100 per cent, dyeing units continued to grapple with an acute shortage of essential raw materials.
“Shortage and unprecedented price escalation could be mainly attributed to the export of raw materials used in dye manufacturing from India to neighbouring countries. It has become difficult for dyeing units to complete the existing job work orders and accept new ones, thereby affecting both domestic and export-oriented textile businesses,” said P Gandhirajan, president of Dyers Association of Tirupur (DAT).
The dyeing units have sought the intervention of the state and central government in imposing curbs on export of essential raw materials used by the dyeing industry to ensure adequate domestic availability and prevent further price escalation. The one-day strike was supported by the textile processing association in SIPCOT in Perundurai in Erode and units across Erode and Namakkal districts.
Eighteen common effluent treatment plants and private facilities in Tirupur also remained non-operational in view of the strike. “Around 2,800 tonnes of fabric is dyed every day in the dyeing units, generating dyeing charges of about 16.8 crore a day. The shutdown also resulted in an estimated loss of Rs 84 lakh in GST revenue to the government. The units employ more than 50,000 workers,” Gandhirajan.