Tirupur couple end life after poisoning 6-year-old daughter

COIMBATORE: A couple ended life by suicide after poisoning their six-year-old daughter at their residence in Tirupur.

The deceased Nagasuresh (44), a native of Srivillipudur, his wife Vijayalakshmi (42) and their daughter Mutheeswari had moved to Tirupur, a year ago and were residing in an apartment in ‘Anaikaadu’ locality. He was running a tea shop in the same neighbourhood.

As a heavy stench came from their locked house, the neighbours informed Tirupur North Police, who broke into the house on Tuesday morning. Police found the bodies of the couple and their daughter in a decomposed state. They had ended their lives by consuming poison a few days ago.

Inquiries revealed that Nagasuresh and Vijayalakshmi had separated from their families and had been living together for the last 13 years. “The couple gave Rs 10 lakh; 5 lakh as lease amount for his house and lent another five lakh to a textile firm owner, who recently ended his life by suicide over some personal reasons. Therefore, the couple could have taken the extreme step out of depression,” police said.

A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.