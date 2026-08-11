Tirupur college student held for killing woman, mother

Police said Akshayan came to Palladam two days ago and followed Poovarasi to locate her residence when she returned from the two-wheeler showroom where she worked.

On Monday, Akshayan went to the family's house and urged Poovarasi's parents to marry her to him. The couple refused his request and asked him to leave.

Again, Akshayan returned to the house on Tuesday morning, leading to an argument over the marriage proposal. During the altercation, he allegedly locked the house from inside, took a sickle from the kitchen and attacked Danalakshmi. When Poovarasi intervened, he attacked her as well. Both women sustained severe injuries and died at the scene.