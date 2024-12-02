Tiruppur man conned of Rs 7.3 L in part-time job scam; 2 held

CHENNAI: Responding to a telegram message from a fraudster posing as a woman, a Tiruppur man fell into the trap of the part-time job scam and lost over Rs 7 lakh.

In part-time job scams, victims are misled into performing simple tasks such as liking and reviewing businesses on Google and promised high returns for the same.

According to an official release from the state police headquarters, Tiruppur district police have arrested two persons in connection with the present case.

The victim had received a telegram message from 'Anika' who claimed to be an executive of Room Raccoon and assigned the complainant a task to review 90 hotels.

On completing the task, the complainant received Rs 959 in his account and this encouraged him to continue the task. However, he was asked to pay Rs 8,000 to complete the task. He paid the amount and received Rs 15,917 after which the complainant was coaxed into investing Rs 7.3 lakh to complete a task for exponential profit.

Only when he was not able to withdraw his 'profits' the complainant realised that he was being cheated. Moreover, Anika demanded more money from the victim to withdraw his investment.

He registered a complaint in the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal after which Tiruppur district cybercrime cops took over the case and traced the accused, D Selvakumar of Dharmapuri.

“The accused Selvakumar opened bank accounts in his relative and friends’ name and rented his bank account to be used by the cyber fraudsters for 25,000 for each account and handed over the mule account to Goudham Kumar and received money for that,” an official release stated.

The other accused, Goudham Kumar converted the amount received in the mule account from INR to $ through the Binance App. He then transferred the money to another account and received a two per cent commission for that. Both men were remanded in judicial custody.

Advisory to Public

* Be cautious of promises of exorbitant profits as the chances of fraud are high

* Do not share personal or financial information over the phone with unknown individuals

* Regularly check your bank and loan accounts for unauthorized transactions

If you have fallen victim to such scams, please dial 1930 for toll-free assistance provided by Cyber Crime wing or register your complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in.