Tiruppur man arrested for using vulgar language over phone with woman constable posing as senior officer

CHENNAI: The Cyber crime wing of City Police on Tuesday arrested a 33-year-old man, a serial offender for calling a policewoman claiming to be a senior woman officer and allegedly using vulgar and sexually abusive language with her.



The accused C Periyasamy is a serial offender whose modus operandi involves noting down phone numbers of policewomen from public records and then making calls to them by posing as senior officers. He was already arrested in three similar cases in Dharmapuri, Tiruppur and Ramanathapuram, police said.

"He claims that he was once abused by a police official and is doing it for revenge, " a police officer said. The accused is a graphic designer.

On April 24, the complainant, a constable attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) had received a call from a writer asking whether she was willing to go for PSO (personal security officer) duty for a senior woman police officer.

The constable had agreed and was told that she would receive a call. On the same day, she received a missed call.

Assuming it was the senior woman police officer, she immediately called back and during the course of the conversation, the 'woman police officer' claimed that she was working unofficially when the constable questioned about the nature of work.

All of a sudden, the caller started making sexual remarks about the constable's voice and body and then went on to tell that she would send a man to her house and asked her to 'behave' saying that she will help her to get a promotion and other material benefits.

The officer further probed if the constable's parents are daily wage labourers and when she told that her father is a policeman attached to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the caller disconnected.

After the call ended, the constable realised that she was talking to an impostor and felt mentally disturbed and then filed a complaint. A special team traced the caller to Udumalpet and arrested him on Tuesday.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.