Tirupattur quack, aides slapped with Goondas Act after arrest

TIRUPATTUR: A quack and his two helpers were detained under the Goondas Act for illegally using scan equipment to determine the sex of fetus for expecting mothers, sources revealed on Monday.

Sugumar, a resident of Tirupattur, operated a scan centre in the town to which pregnant women from Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri districts came to identify the sex of the yet-to-be-born baby.

It may be recalled that some months ago Collector D Basakara Pandian warned of tough action against those indulging in such illegal activities as their moves resulted in disturbing the male-female ratio in the district. At present the ratio shows a domination of males over females (960 girls to 1,000 boys).

Sources revealed that Sugumar has been arrested many times in the past but has always returned to his work of scanning pregnant women soon after he is released.

Sugumar’s antics resulted in the Krishnagiri district administration acting on complaints against him. A special police party was formed to track him.

A month ago, on getting word of pregnant women waiting outside a hut in a village near ePernambut in Vellore district a team of medical and police personnel rushed to the spot.

Sugumar on seeing them escaped from the spot, while the police and medical staff warned the women of the dangers they faced by undergoing such illegal procedures.

Sugumar and four of his henchmen -- identified as Sankar, Vediappan, Siva, and Vijay -- were arrested in Vellore where they were hiding and remanded to custody.

Based on the recommendation of Tirupattur SP Albert John, Collector Baskara Pandian ordered the detention of Sugumar, Siva, and Sankar under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on the accused in prison.