Tirupattur Collector commences field work

TIRUPATTUR: Tirupattur Collector D Baskara Pandian known for his love for nature caused a flutter when he started planting paddy saplings on a half-acre plot in his official quarters recently.

“The idea cropped up when I saw half an acre of vacant land inside the official quarters. I sought assistance from the agriculture department to raise paddy in the land,” he told DT Next. With the experience he gained while working on his grandfather’s farm in his native district proved helpful during his latest effort.

Pandian created a nursery in the adjacent area and on Wednesday he entered the muddy field and started planting the seedlings after the mandatory puja before the work. As the ground had too much water he said, “I stopped work and told those helping me that the ground had to become slightly firmer before it can allow water to percolate and help the seedlings. Hence for the time being I have put the exercise on hold.”

During his earlier stint as Collector of Ranipet, he created a world record – beating Switzerland – by collecting plastic waste in a specific period. Similarly, he also completed collecting and planting Palmyra seeds in various places across the district.

“This too became a record,” an official who participated in the farming exercise said.

“I have used the Amman paddy seedlings, which normally yield 35 bags of paddy (each weighing 50 kg). After hulling locally, the produce will provide enough rice for my family and visitors for over a year. Any excess rice will naturally be handed over to social service organisations,” explained Collector Pandian.

Agriculture officials said they have provided the know-how and training on basic agriculture to subordinate officials in the Collector’s camp office.