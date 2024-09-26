Tirupati laddu row: Several Hindu outfits to go on padayatra to Tirupati from Chennai

CHENNAI: More than 16 organisations including the VHP and the RSS have decided to undergo a padayatra from Chennai to Tirupati as prayaschitha (penance) over the alleged use of animal fats in the laddu prasadam offered at the Tirupati temple.

The march by foot is scheduled for the last week of Purattasi (second week of October).

Earlier on Wednesday, the organisations including several Hindu outfits came together at the Chinmaya Heritage Centre in Chetpet to strongly condemn the use of animal fat in the offerings to the deities at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, as claimed in reports. This ‘practice’ has significantly hurt the sentiments of devotees, representatives of Hindu organisations said in a collective statement.

They also added that there would be a public rally during the month of Navaratri in Chennai “to raise awareness on the issue.” All devotees have been urged to attend the rally “to protect the integrity of our religious practices and ensure that our offerings reflect the highest values of our faith," the release added.

The Hindu outfits also demanded appropriate legal action, periodic release of case details, including food sample analyses and sattvik certification for temple prasadam.

Further, they sought the complete release of temples from government control to safeguard religious autonomy.

The organisations that will participate in the padayatra and rally are: Vishva Hindu Parishad, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Chinmaya Mission, Art of Living, Hindu Munnani,Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Sabarimala Iyyappa Seva Samaj, Vidya Bharathi, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, All India Nadar Federation, Anaithu Chettiarkal Munnetra Peravai, Tamil Nadu Kurumbar Makkal Munnetra Sangam, Shri Andal Baktargal Peravai, Shiva Sambhava Seva Sangam, Anaithu Maravar Podhu Nala Sangam and the Indian Fishermen Association.