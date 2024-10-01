Tirupati laddu ghee row: MD of Tamil Nadu dairy firm moves Andhra HC seeking anticipatory bail

AMARAVATI: The MD of a Tamil Nadu-based dairy firm, which supplied ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a case registered against the company in Tirupati last week.

According to the court’s website R Rajasekharan, Managing Director of AR Dairy Food Private Ltd filed the petition on September 30 and is likely to come up for hearing on October 3.

Rajasekharan sought a direction to the state government not to arrest him in connection with the case registered in East Tirupati police station, until disposal of the present Criminal Petition.

TTD, the custodian of the super-rich shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala hills here, on September 25 lodged a police complaint against AR Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd for allegedly supplying adulterated ghee for making Tirupati laddus.

A senior police official told PTI that the case has now been transferred to the nine-member SIT, which is probing into the alleged 'adulteration' of Tirupati laddus with animal fats.

However, the probe by the SIT was suspended following the Supreme Court remarks.

Earlier at a press conference, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao had said that lab tests have revealed the alleged presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples of ghee supplied by AR Dairy.

However, the firm dismissed the charges, saying its product samples have been duly cleared by authorities certifying its quality.