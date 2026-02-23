Tirupati-Katpadi trains cancelled and short-terminated on select dates till April 13

1. MEMU trains 67205 (Tirupati–Katpadi) and 67210 (Katpadi–Tirupati) will be fully cancelled on February 23 and 27; March 2, 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30; and April 3, 6, 10 and 13, 2026.

2. On these dates, Train No 16854 (Villupuram–Tirupati Intercity Express) will be partially cancelled between Katpadi and Tirupati and will be short-terminated at Katpadi itself.

3. Similarly, Train No 16853 (Tirupati–Villupuram Intercity Express) will be partially cancelled between Tirupati and Katpadi on the same dates, with the train commencing its journey from Katpadi instead of Tirupati from 4.45 pm.

Passengers are advised to check train timings before travel to avoid inconvenience, the release added.