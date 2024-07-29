Tirupathur man finds plastic bits, dead worms in liquor bottle from TASMAC

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at Alangayam in Tirupathur on Sunday when a man found broken plastic bits and worms in the bottle of liquor he purchased from the local TASMAC wine shop, as reported by Thanthi TV.

After buying the bottle of liquor, the man was about to open it when he noticed something lying in the bottom of the container. On closer inspection he found that they were bits of plastic and dead worms. Disgusted by this, he approached the TASMAC employee in the shop and raised questions about it. However, the staff was keen on taking back the contaminated bottle rather than providing answers to the client.

Following this, the man approached the local police station to report the incident where he was told there could be no action initiated regarding the matter.

Not wanting to let the issue go, the man made a video of the contaminated bottle and shared it on social media as a warning to other liquor drinkers.