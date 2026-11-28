MADURAI: Tiruparankundram hill reverberated with the chants of “Muruganuku haro hara" and "vetrivel veera vel" as three hereditary priests along with Supreme Court-appointed retired justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban lit the karthigai deepam amid heightened security by the CRPF on the disputed deepathoon pillar at 5 pm on Saturday, fulfilling a directive by the Apex court.
Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna was present during the event.
Around 100 devotees, including advocates who fought for lamp lighting at the pillar, raised chants atop the hill, while thousands of devotees, including women and children, witnessed from below. Firecrackers were burst at several locations as people celebrated the historic moment.
"The Supreme Court order has been fulfilled. No Muslim objected to the lighting of the lamp," Vaidyanathan told reporters, adding that a compliance report will be filed before the Supreme Court soon.
He underscored that harmony prevailed at the Thirupparankundram hill. Both judges oversaw the lighting of the lamp standing close to the stone pillar, on a make-shift structure erected to facilitate the lighting of the lamp.
As the flame flickered and emerged bright, the judges and priests descended from the temporary scaffolding structure, marking the historic lighting of the deepam at the controversial site.Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna was present during the event.
Around 100 devotees, including advocates who fought for lamp lighting at the pillar, raised chants atop the hill, while thousands of devotees, including women and children, witnessed from below. Firecrackers were burst at several locations as people celebrated the historic moment.
"The Supreme Court order has been fulfilled. No Muslim objected to the lighting of the lamp," Vaidyanathan told reporters, adding that a compliance report will be filed before the Supreme Court soon.
He underscored that harmony prevailed at the Thirupparankundram hill. Both judges oversaw the lighting of the lamp standing close to the stone pillar, on a make-shift structure erected to facilitate the lighting of the lamp.
As the flame flickered and emerged bright, the judges and priests descended from the temporary scaffolding structure, marking the historic lighting of the deepam at the controversial site.
Vaidyanathan said the issue had been politicised by forces from outside.
“Hindus and Muslims live in harmony in Tamil Nadu,” Parthiban said, adding that there was no Hindu-Muslim communal tension in Tamil Nadu.
Around 100 devotees, including advocates who fought for lighting the lamp at the pillar, were present at the occasion.
Though the Supreme Court allowed devotees to light the lamp atop the hill, the receivers decided to limit the number of devotees participating in the ritual to 50, apart from priests and temple staff, taking safety concerns into consideration.
This triggered protests from devotees who had travelled from various parts of the State to witness the event.
Until 11 am, the CRPF allowed Muslims to visit the dargah, while Hindus were allowed to proceed to the deepathoon.
However, after the receivers held a meeting with officials and examined the safety and security arrangements, they decided to restrict the number of devotees.
Many devotees took photos on their phones as the flame flickered in the strong, cold wind. Members of Hindu outfits described the lighting as a victory after a long struggle.
"After watching the lamp, I felt I had received divine blessings," said an 84-year-old devotee from Tiruparankundram.
Sounds of drum beats and music filled the street outside the Subramaniya Swamy temple as members of Hindu outfits, some carrying vel, held rallies. "The TVK government is finished. It will not last long. Murugan will punish him for what he has done to us," said Jeyashree, a member of a Chennai-based Hindu outfit.
BJP functionary Madaswamy from Theni was seen carrying a picture of Hindu Munnani leader P Rajagopalan.
The lawyers who argued for the lighting said they were happy that their efforts had fulfilled the wishes of thousands of Murugan devotees. Several people thanked CRPF personnel and took selfies with them.
Earlier in the day, Muslims from various places, including Kerala, who had come to offer special prayers at the Sikandar Badusha Dargah were allowed up the hill after security checks.
The Madurai Religious Harmony Federation, people's welfare organisations and the Muslim United Jamaat held a silent protest in front of the Madurai Tamil Sangam against the lighting of the lamp. The All India Lawyers Association also held an agitation near the Madurai District Court, condemning the Supreme Court's order.