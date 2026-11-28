Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna was present during the event.

Around 100 devotees, including advocates who fought for lamp lighting at the pillar, raised chants atop the hill, while thousands of devotees, including women and children, witnessed from below. Firecrackers were burst at several locations as people celebrated the historic moment.

"The Supreme Court order has been fulfilled. No Muslim objected to the lighting of the lamp," Vaidyanathan told reporters, adding that a compliance report will be filed before the Supreme Court soon.

He underscored that harmony prevailed at the Thirupparankundram hill. Both judges oversaw the lighting of the lamp standing close to the stone pillar, on a make-shift structure erected to facilitate the lighting of the lamp.

As the flame flickered and emerged bright, the judges and priests descended from the temporary scaffolding structure, marking the historic lighting of the deepam at the controversial site.Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna was present during the event.

Around 100 devotees, including advocates who fought for lamp lighting at the pillar, raised chants atop the hill, while thousands of devotees, including women and children, witnessed from below. Firecrackers were burst at several locations as people celebrated the historic moment.

"The Supreme Court order has been fulfilled. No Muslim objected to the lighting of the lamp," Vaidyanathan told reporters, adding that a compliance report will be filed before the Supreme Court soon.

He underscored that harmony prevailed at the Thirupparankundram hill. Both judges oversaw the lighting of the lamp standing close to the stone pillar, on a make-shift structure erected to facilitate the lighting of the lamp.

As the flame flickered and emerged bright, the judges and priests descended from the temporary scaffolding structure, marking the historic lighting of the deepam at the controversial site.