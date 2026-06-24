Tirunelveli woman ends life at Isha Yoga Centre

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old woman ended her life by suicide at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on Monday.
The deceased, identified by police as Malarvizhi, a native of Tirunelveli district, was working as a librarian in a private medical college in Cuddalore. She got separated from her husband and was living alone over the past few years.
Police said Malarvizhi came to the centre on Monday after visiting her parents in Tirunelveli. She had informed them of her plans to quit the job and come back home.
Meanwhile, she was found dead in the bathroom of the Isha Yoga Centre allegedly by consuming poison later in the day. A staff informed the Alandurai police, who then rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.