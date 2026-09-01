Tirunelveli: West Bengal youth held in 9-year-old girl’s sexual harassment case

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man from West Bengal was arrested in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a nine-year-old girl in Tirunelveli district, Daily Thanthi reported.
The incident was reported on August 25 in the Radhapuram police station limits. According to the report, an unidentified person allegedly trespassed into the girl’s house in the early hours and sexually harassed her.
The girl’s mother lodged a complaint at the Valliyur All Women Police Station, following which a case was registered.
Police examined CCTV footage from the house and surrounding areas and identified a suspect seen passing behind the house around the time of the incident, the report said.
The accused was identified as Surajdev Rai, 27, from Bakshiganj in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district. He was arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.
Tirunelveli district SP Visves Balasubramaniam Sastry appreciated the Valliyur DSP, inspectors, sub-inspector and other police personnel for the investigation and arrest. The investigation is under way.