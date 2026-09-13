Tirunelveli: Two killed as bus collides with moped

TIRUVELVELI: A 65-year-old man and his 17-year-old grandson died after a government bus collided with their moped near Manur in Tirunelveli district on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Muniyandi, 65, of Nadu Pillaiyarkulam, and his grandson, Munees, 17, who was riding the moped.
According to police, Muniyandi was working as a security guard at a private windmill in the area. At around 7 am, he was travelling as a pillion rider on the moped driven by Munees on the Tirunelveli-Sankarankovil main road.
Munees was reportedly turning the vehicle eastwards to cross the main road and reach the windmill located on the other side when a government bus travelling in the same direction collided with the moped.
Muniyandi died at the spot. Munees sustained serious injuries to the back of his head and was taken by a 108 ambulance to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
The government bus was driven by Subash, son of Ayyappan, from Pudur-Arumanai in Kanniyakumari district.
Based on a complaint, Manur police have registered a case and are investigating.
Muniyandi is survived by his wife, Vasantha, two married sons and a daughter. Munees was a Class 12 student at a higher secondary school in Tirunelveli.