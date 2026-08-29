Tirunelveli suicide highlights need to scrap NEET: TNCC chief Manickam Tagore

In a statement, Tagore expressed shock over the death of Sruthilaya, saying the loss of a young student who had worked hard to realise her dream of becoming a doctor was deeply painful. He conveyed his condolences to her family and said Tirunelveli MP Robert Bruce and Congress functionaries would meet the bereaved family and offer their support.

Tagore said lakhs of students in Tamil Nadu aspire to study medicine after completing Class 12, while the State has only 13,999 medical seats. He also claimed that the number of students qualifying in NEET in Tamil Nadu had fallen from 76,181 in 2025 to 61,306 in 2026, a decline of 19.5 per cent.