Tirunelveli received large excess rainfall during SWM and NEM in 2023

CHENNAI: Tirunelveli district received huge excess rainfall during southwest and northeast monsoon in 2023 with 126 percent and 158 percent excess rainfall respectively, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said. Several districts of Tamil Nadu have recorded excess rainfall in 2022 compared to last year where both north and south coastal districts received excess rainfall.



Followed by, the capital city recorded excess to large excess rainfall with 74 percent and 35 percent during the monsoon seasons. During the southwest monsoon, TN, Puducherry and Karaikal experienced 354 mm.

Whereas in Northeast Monsoon the state received intense rainfall under the influence of cyclone Michaung and cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal with 455 mm of rainfall from October 1 to December 31, 2023.

In 2023 SWM, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tirunelveli districts received large excess rainfall. At least eight districts including Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Dindigul and Ranipet got excess rainfall. 22 districts witnessed normal and 5 districts received deficit rainfall from June 1 to September 30.

During the northeast monsoon, five districts recorded large excess rainfall such as Virundhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari. Other coastal districts including Chennai, Thiruvallur and Ramanathapuram with excess rainfall. More than 16 districts witnessed deficit rainfall in the last three months.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted heavy rain over hilly regions of Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts for the next two days due to a low-pressure area over Arabian Sea. RMC officials issued frost warning for The Nilgiris and mist / haze is likely to occur during the early morning hours in isolated pockets of TN.

Some districts including Chennai are likely to witness a drop in the minimum temperature in the coming days. In addition, Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till January 4. As squally weather with wind speed 40 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail over Comorin area and adjoining Gulf of Mannar.