CHENNAI: A real estate businessman from Tirunelveli was arrested for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 24 lakh after promising to secure a medical seat for his niece in a government medical college.
The complainant, Anbarasan of Madipakkam, who is also involved in the real estate business, was trying to secure a medical seat for his sister's daughter around two years ago. During this period, he was introduced to Azhagendran, a real estate businessman from Tirunelveli, through business contacts.
Azhagendran allegedly claimed that he knew an influential person who could arrange a medical seat but demanded a substantial sum for the favour. Trusting him, Anbarasan transferred Rs 26 lakh to Azhagendran's bank account in several instalments.
However, Azhagendran failed to arrange the seat. When Anbarasan demanded a refund, he allegedly refused. Following a threat to approach the police, Azhagendran returned around Rs 2 lakh and promised to repay the balance within a month.
Despite repeated demands and more than a year having passed, he failed to return the remaining amount. Anbarasan subsequently lodged a complaint with Madipakkam police, alleging that he had been cheated of Rs 24 lakh.
The crime branch registered a case and arrested Azhagendran. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.