The complainant, Anbarasan of Madipakkam, who is also involved in the real estate business, was trying to secure a medical seat for his sister's daughter around two years ago. During this period, he was introduced to Azhagendran, a real estate businessman from Tirunelveli, through business contacts.



Azhagendran allegedly claimed that he knew an influential person who could arrange a medical seat but demanded a substantial sum for the favour. Trusting him, Anbarasan transferred Rs 26 lakh to Azhagendran's bank account in several instalments.