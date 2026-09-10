Tirunelveli: Railway police seize 10.50 kg ganja from train

TIRUNELVELI: Railway police seized around 10.50 kg of ganja from an unattended travel bag in a special train travelling from Andhra Pradesh to Thoothukudi and are investigating to identify those involved in the alleged smuggling.
Police said they had received information that ganja and other contraband were allegedly being transported on the weekly special train operating from Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh to Thoothukudi over the past few weeks.
Following this, on the instructions of Tiruchy Railway Superintendent of Police Adarsh Baser, a special team from the Nellai Junction railway police conducted a surprise check on the train.
The train had left Narsapur for Thoothukudi the previous day.
The police team, led by Sub-Inspector Perumal and comprising head constables Marithurai and Karuppasamy, conducted checks while the train was travelling between Sattur and Maniyachi railway stations.
During the inspection, police found an unattended blue travel bag in the general compartment. On checking it, they found around 10.50 kg of ganja packed in a khaki-coloured bundle.
The ganja was seized, and police are investigating to identify and trace the persons who allegedly transported it.