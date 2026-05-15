Tirunelveli Pocso court sentences auto driver to life imprisonment for raping 15-year-old girl

TIRUNELVELI: A special POCSO court in Tirunelveli has sentenced a 46-year-old autorickshaw driver to life imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old school student in 2018.
According to police, the convict, Ramachandran, son of Ramakrishnan, from Pappakudi in Tirunelveli district, was working as an autorickshaw driver. In 2018, he picked up the Class 10 student in his autorickshaw, claiming that he would drop her home.
Police said he then took her to a forest area and raped her. Based on a complaint from the girl’s parents, Mukkudal police initially registered the case. It was later transferred to the Cheranmahadevi All Women Police Station.