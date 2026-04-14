Tirunelveli: Passenger thrown off rashly-driven bus, dies

TIRUNELVELI: A 50-year-old passenger died after being thrown from the rear seat of a government bus that crossed a speed breaker at high speed near Tirunelveli.
The victim, Balasubramanian from Vettuvankulam, sustained severe injuries and later died at the Palayamkottai Government Hospital on Tuesday morning.
According to sources, the bus was travelling from Tirunelveli Junction to Vettuvankulam when the driver allegedly drove at high speed.
Near Town Kallanai, the bus reportedly crossed a speed breaker without slowing down, causing Balasubramanian, who was seated at the rear, to be thrown out of his seat.
Passengers raised an alarm following the incident, after which the driver stopped the vehicle.
Balasubramanian was rushed to hospital by locals and fellow passengers, where he was undergoing treatment before succumbing to injuries.
Tirunelveli City Traffic Investigation Wing Inspector Gomathi has registered a case and is investigating.