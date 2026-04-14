Tirunelveli: Passenger thrown off rashly-driven bus, dies

Near Town Kallanai, the bus reportedly crossed a speed breaker without slowing down, causing Balasubramanian, who was seated at the rear, to be thrown out of his seat.

Passengers raised an alarm following the incident, after which the driver stopped the vehicle.

Balasubramanian was rushed to hospital by locals and fellow passengers, where he was undergoing treatment before succumbing to injuries.

Tirunelveli City Traffic Investigation Wing Inspector Gomathi has registered a case and is investigating.