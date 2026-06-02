Tirunelveli: Outraged by her romantic liaison, couple poison daughter

The deceased, identified as Amudha, was found hanging inside her house on Nochikulam South Street under Senbagaramanallur panchayat near Moolaikaraipatti. Her parents, Sivan Konar (60) and Vairammal (57), initially told villagers she had died by suicide.

The Moolaikaraipatti police recovered her body and sent it to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital at Palayamkottai for a post-mortem examination.