Tirunelveli Mayor Saravanan resigns hours after Coimbatore Mayor resigns

CHENNAI: Tirunelveli Mayor PM Saravanan on Wednesday resigned from his post.

He was the DMK Mayor of Tirunelveli Corporation. It is to be noted that there were problems in holding corporation meeting under his leadership, according to reports.

Recently, he organised a corporation meeting where DMK councillors' participation were low. The meeting was adjourned due to insufficient attendance of councillors.

Following Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana resignation, Tiruvelveli Mayor Saravanan also resigned from his post on the same day within hours.

Mayor Saravanan was in Chennai on Tuesday, where he had submitted a letter of resignation.

Is it to be noted that Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Ananda Kumar, the first woman to hold the position, has resigned amid various complaints and internal opposition.