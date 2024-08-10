Tirunelveli Mayor cycles his way to oath-taking ceremony

MADURAI: The DMK councillor Kittu alias Ramakrishnan (58), who was recently elected as the Tirunelveli Mayor, came by a cycle on Saturday for the swearing-in ceremony.

The 25th ward councillor, the seventh Mayor of Tirunelveli, made his newly decorated car allotted for the head of the civic body wait for a while and came by his trusted bicycle for the swearing-in ceremony. Corporation Commissioner

NO Sukhaputra administered the oath. He had the privilege of having his elderly mother Maragathambal (95) by his side when he received the sceptre from the Corporation Commissioner.

DMK big wigs of the district R Avudaiyappan, former Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, M Abdul Wahab, Palayamkottai MLA ensured their presence at the event as the official DMK candidate had scary moments before defeating the party’s rebel candidate by 7 votes in the 55-member council.