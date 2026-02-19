Tirunelveli math teacher held for sexually harassing schoolgirls
CHENNAI: A 29-year-old mathematics teacher of a private school in Palayamkottai has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing girl students.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the accused, Jobin Solomon, had been working as a math teacher for the past three years, handling classes for students of Classes 9, 10 and 11.
According to police sources, he allegedly harassed girl students during classroom sessions. Complaints also stated that he had obtained the phone numbers of girl students from an academic WhatsApp group and sent them inappropriate messages during late-night hours.
Based on a complaint lodged by the school management at the All Women Police Station in Palayamkottai, an inquiry was conducted. Police said the investigation revealed that the alleged harassment had been going on for more than three months.
Following this, a case was registered against him under the POCSO Act, and he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.