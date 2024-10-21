Tirunelveli man arrested for hurling stone at State-run bus in bid to make it stop

MADURAI: A 51-year-old man was arrested in Tirunelveli for pelting a stone at a State-run bus.

The incident occurred on Saturday and the police identified the accused as Pechimuthu, a resident of Selva Vinayagar Kovil Street in Kottikulam.

According to the sources, Pechimuthu was waiting near the Keela Munnirpallam bus stop. When he attempted to stop the bus bound for Tirunelveli from Papanasam, the bus didn’t stop. Pechimuthu lost his cool and pelted a stone on the front window of the bus in anger, the sources said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Jeganraj (43), the bus driver who belongs to Sivanthipuram, Munnirpallam police filed a case and arrested Pechimuthu, the sources added.