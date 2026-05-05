Tirunelveli: Lawyer killed days after wife's death; in-laws suspected

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Rajalakshmi had died by suicide on May 3 following a family dispute, and her funeral was held on Monday. Her relatives allegedly suspected Pooludaiyar of being responsible for her death, prompting the revenge killing.

Police said the couple had been married for two years and had no children. A case has been registered and a search is on for the accused.

The murder has triggered tension in the village, with police deployment intensified. The incident comes close on the heels of another murder reported in Kalakkad’s JJ Nagar on May 2, heightening fear among residents.