Tirunelveli inter-caste couple seek protection following death threats, ransacking of CPI-M office

CHENNAI: A young woman who wedded out of her caste, leading to the ransacking of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) office at Tirunelveli for ‘facilitating’ the marriage, moved a petition in the Madras High Court seeking police protection from her parents and casteist outfits.

The petitioner appealed to the HC that such protection would help her and her husband live a peaceful life, instead of living in constant fear of honour-killing.

The petitioner Udhayathatchayini stated in the plea that she and her husband are facing life threats from her parents and Panthal Raja, the State Youth Secretary of Vellalar Munnetra Kazhagam.

“Since I fell in love with Madhan, who belongs to the Arundhathiyar community, I was subjected to cruelty and torture by my family,” said the petitioner. As I am married to Madhan against the wishes of my parents, Panthal Raja, who belongs to my community, is planning to kill my husband, said the petitioner.

Although we are in hiding, we fear that our lives are in danger and hence I have made representation to the police and requested them to protect us to ensure that we lead a safe and peaceful life, said the petitioner.

The State government must deal with the complaint regarding threats administered to inter-caste couples like us with the utmost sensitivity, said the petitioner.