Tirunelveli: Four bodies found in burnt car, probe under way

CHENNAI: Four bodies were recovered in a burnt car found in a forested area near Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district, triggering panic in the locality, according to Daily Thanthi report.
Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about a car found in a charred condition at Pettai Kulam area and, upon inspection, discovered four bodies burnt inside the vehicle.
Senior police officials, including the district Superintendent of Police, visited the scene and conducted inquiries, while forensic teams were called in to collect evidence.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased may belong to the same family and that the car could have caught fire following an accident.
Further investigation is under way.