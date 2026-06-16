Tirunelveli: Five held in temple feud murder; kin protest

The victim, Shanmugavel (55), a resident of Melakallur Agraharam near Tirunelveli, was hacked to death by an armed gang near a temple on the Suthamalli-Cheranmahadevi Road on Sunday night. Police said the accused allegedly attacked him with sickle and other weapons before fleeing the spot.

Shanmugavel was rushed to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, but died on the way.

Investigations revealed that the murder was allegedly linked to a long-standing dispute between two groups in Melakallur. Police said tensions first surfaced during a temple-related issue two years ago and later escalated following another clash during a birthday celebration six months ago. Cases had been registered against members of both groups.