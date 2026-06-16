Tirunelveli: Five held in temple feud murder; kin protest

TIRUNELVELI: Five persons, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old man near Tirunelveli, while relatives of the victim staged a road blockade demanding the arrest of all those involved in the crime.
The victim, Shanmugavel (55), a resident of Melakallur Agraharam near Tirunelveli, was hacked to death by an armed gang near a temple on the Suthamalli-Cheranmahadevi Road on Sunday night. Police said the accused allegedly attacked him with sickle and other weapons before fleeing the spot.
Shanmugavel was rushed to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, but died on the way.
Investigations revealed that the murder was allegedly linked to a long-standing dispute between two groups in Melakallur. Police said tensions first surfaced during a temple-related issue two years ago and later escalated following another clash during a birthday celebration six months ago. Cases had been registered against members of both groups.
Based on the investigation, Suthamalli police arrested Ayyappan (21), Sivasankaran (26), Mari Selvam (21), a 17-year-old boy and Isakkimuthu alias Kodimuthu (27) of Nettur near Alangulam.
Eight special teams were formed to trace the accused, and further investigations are under way to identify others involved in the attack.
Meanwhile, relatives of Shanmugavel staged a road blockade on the Tirunelveli-Cheranmahadevi Road on Monday, alleging that more suspects remained at large. The protest disrupted traffic, leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road.
Police later dispersed the protesters and restored normal traffic movement. Security has been tightened in Melakallur following the murder.