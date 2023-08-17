Tirunelveli edu dept submits report on Nanguneri incident

CHENNAI: The Tirunelveli education department has reportedly submitted a document to the education director in Chennai, regarding the incident of a class 12 boy and his younger sister belonging to Dalit community being attacked by his three classmates of dominant caste, at Nanguneri village on August 9.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a Tirunelveli education department official said, "It is a regular procedure to submit a report to the higher officials regarding such untoward incidents happening with school children."

"The report is merely a reflection of the turn of events, and not a recommendation," the official added.

As the students are currently undergoing treatment, the Tirunelveli education department officials are preparing to enrol both the students in another school.

But, interestingly, the higher education official here told DT NEXT that he has not received any reports. However, he has asked for one.

As per report, the class 12 student was attacked with a sickle at his residence after the victim complained to his government-aided school principal on the alleged harassment he faced in the hands of dominant caste classmates.

On August 9 night, three students also attacked the victim's younger sister who tried to protect her brother.

In connection to the incident, seven persons have been arrested so far and the case has been registered under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.