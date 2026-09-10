Tirunelveli DSP to inquire into alleged assault of suspect in theft case

The direction was issued by the Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police Vishwesh Balasubramaniam Shastri after reports of the alleged assault circulated on social media.

According to the police, Augustine Baskar of Vallathu Nambikulam had lodged a complaint at the Veeravanallur police station alleging that two gold earrings and ear ornaments weighing around 10 grams had been stolen from his house.

He had expressed suspicion against Antony, also a resident of the village.