Tirunelveli DSP to inquire into alleged assault of suspect in theft case

TIRUNELVELI: The Tirunelveli district police have ordered the Cheranmahadevi Deputy Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry into the alleged assault of a 28-year-old youth, Antony, who is a suspect in a theft case.
The direction was issued by the Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police Vishwesh Balasubramaniam Shastri after reports of the alleged assault circulated on social media.
According to the police, Augustine Baskar of Vallathu Nambikulam had lodged a complaint at the Veeravanallur police station alleging that two gold earrings and ear ornaments weighing around 10 grams had been stolen from his house.
He had expressed suspicion against Antony, also a resident of the village.
Based on the complaint, the Veeravanallur police registered a case on September 9, and Sub-Inspector Leo Renis is conducting the investigation.
Later that evening, at around 6.40 pm, the police received an intimation from the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital that Antony had allegedly been assaulted by two unidentified persons.
Police personnel went to the hospital and enquired with Antony and his relatives. But Antony was not willing to lodge a complaint at that time and would submit one after two days, said the police
The police said Antony’s statement and the details of the incident were video-recorded and the information was also entered in the station’s general diary.