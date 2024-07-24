Tirunelveli cops nab fugitive rape case accused from Kerala after 20 years

MADURAI: A 47-year-old man Thirupathy Perumal of Mayaneri was nabbed by a special team of police after 20 years. Earlier, arrested in 1995 by Nanguneri police on charges of rape and abetment to suicide of a victim, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years RI by the First Additional Sessions Court, Tirunelveli.

He remained in prison for eleven months and was let out on one-month parole on December 20, 2004 but did not return. Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan formed a special team under the direct supervision of Nanguneri Assistant Superintendent of Police Prasanna Kumar. Based on a tip-off, the special team reached Ernakulam in Kerala and busted his hideout before arresting him.