Tirunelveli auto driver’s daughter cracks NEET, scores 542

MADURAI: Against all odds, Sameeha Fargana, daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver in Tirunelveli, cracked National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Much to her delight, Fargana, who studied at Kallanai Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School in Tirunelveli, scored 542 in NEET.

For the meritorious girl, who resides in Tirunelveli Town, June 4 became memorable when she was pretty happy with the results and is all set to pursue her education in medicine. For Fargana it was her second attempt, but successful and she expressed happiness on Thursday.

“With grit and determination, I studied for almost a year and prepared for NEET,” she said. She made her maiden attempt last year, but could not achieve satisfactory results. She managed a score of only 179. She said that the government scheme providing 7.5 per cent reservation has motivated her. The annual scholarship assistance of Rs12,000 from the government after having excelled in the talent search exam when she was Class 8 student, has helped her in preparing for Neet, said Fargana.

Her mother Fathima said Fargana’s ambition was to become a doctor. “After completing higher secondary, she preferred to prepare for NEET at home and later on at the private academy, rather than attending college,” she said.

“With Ismail Kani, the girl’s father, being the sole breadwinner, money earned through driving an auto-rickshaw was inadequate, and hence we borrowed money to meet expenses on NEET coaching sessions,” Fathima said.