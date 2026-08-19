Tirunelveli: 3 brothers of weaver family stitch NEET dreams

Venkat Sri secured a seat at a dental college in Nagercoil, while Arun got a seat at Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Tharan at PSG Medical College in Coimbatore. For Venkat Sri, the journey was longer. After completing Class 12 in 2023, he appeared for NEET and scored 300 marks. He tried again in 2025, improving his score to 420, but did not secure the seat he wanted. Refusing to give up, he appeared for the examination again this year and scored 440 marks.

His twin brothers also appeared for NEET this year, scoring 511 and 494 marks respectively, according to the family. Their parents, who depend on weaving for their livelihood, continued to support their sons despite financial difficulties. Ramkumar said the brothers prioritised their studies, even staying away from family occasions such as weddings and temple festivals.