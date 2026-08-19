Tirunelveli: 3 brothers of weaver family stitch NEET dreams

TIRUNELVELI: For years, a weaver’s family in Vellanguli near Veeravanallur in Tirunelveli district held on to a dream that seemed bigger than their modest income — to see all three sons in medical college. This year, after repeated attempts, coaching and a personal loss that strengthened their resolve, that dream finally came true.
Venkat Sri (22) and his twin younger brothers Arun and Tharan (18) are the three sons of weavers Ramkumar (49) and
Mangaiyarkarasi (46). The brothers studied in Vellanguli Government Higher Secondary School and cleared NEET this year, securing seats through the Tamil Nadu government’s 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students.
Venkat Sri secured a seat at a dental college in Nagercoil, while Arun got a seat at Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Tharan at PSG Medical College in Coimbatore. For Venkat Sri, the journey was longer. After completing Class 12 in 2023, he appeared for NEET and scored 300 marks. He tried again in 2025, improving his score to 420, but did not secure the seat he wanted. Refusing to give up, he appeared for the examination again this year and scored 440 marks.
His twin brothers also appeared for NEET this year, scoring 511 and 494 marks respectively, according to the family. Their parents, who depend on weaving for their livelihood, continued to support their sons despite financial difficulties. Ramkumar said the brothers prioritised their studies, even staying away from family occasions such as weddings and temple festivals.
A similar dream has come true for Rakshitha, a government school student from Kalkurichi near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district. The daughter of a former bullock-cart worker, she has secured a seat at Thanjavur Medical College after scoring 506 marks in NEET this year.
Rakshitha’s father, Machaichamy, once worked as a bullock-cart driver. As the occupation declined, he shifted to coconut tree climbing in Andamans.