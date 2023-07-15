Begin typing your search...
Tirunavukkarasar confident he would contest from Tiruchy LS constituency again
The Congress MP has issued a statement in the time when there are talks about a 'powerful' DMK candidate would be fielded in the constituency.
CHENNAI: With 2024 Lok Sabha elections less than a year from now, Tiruchy Congress MP S Tirunavukkarasar has sparked off sweep-stakes in seat sharing in the DMK camp by expressing confidence that he would contest from Tiruchy again.
When asked about this, he said he had won the 2019 election from this constituency with a margin of 4.9 lakh votes so mostly the incumbent MPs would contest from their respective constituencies. He was confident that he will once again fight from the Tiruchy constituency.
