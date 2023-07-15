Tirunavukkarasar confident he would contest from Tiruchy LS constituency again

CHENNAI: With 2024 Lok Sabha elections less than a year from now, Tiruchy Congress MP S Tirunavukkarasar has sparked off sweep-stakes in seat sharing in the DMK camp by expressing confidence that he would contest from Tiruchy again.

The Congress MP has issued a statement in a time when there are talks about a 'powerful' DMK candidate being fielded in the constituency.

When asked about this, he said he had won the 2019 election from this constituency with a margin of 4.9 lakh votes so mostly the incumbent MPs would contest from their respective constituencies. He was confident that he will once again fight from the Tiruchy constituency.