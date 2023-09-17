Tirumullaivasal dredging works will be completed soon: Minister

TIRUCHY: Around 50,000 cubic metre dredging works at the estuary at Tirumullaivasal would be undertaken to ensure the boats can easily reach the boat jetty, said State Minister of Environment and Climate Change Siva V Meyyanathan on Saturday.

Inspecting the ongoing strengthening of estuary at Thirumullaivasal, the Minister said, after the people from Tirumullaivasal village near Sirkazhi appealed for the removal of silt at the estuary as they have been struggling to take their boats to safer places as the water flow has been stopped in the estuary, steps are initiated to fulfill their long pending demand of removing the silt.

Meanwhile, a fund of Rs 18 crore has been sanctioned under NABARD RIDF 27 project to develop the fishing harbour and sea erosion preventive walls at a length of 315 metre are underway.

“With these works, the dredging of sea at Tirumullaivasal would be initiated at an estimated volume of 50,000 cubic metre in the estuary, ” the Minister assured.