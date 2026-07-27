Tirumala temple receives Rs 3.78 crore in offerings in a single day

CHENNAI: The Tirumala temple in Tirupati recorded Rs 3.78 crore in offerings on Saturday (July 25), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The Tirumala temple recorded 84,488 devotees who visited for darshan. Devotees filled 31 compartments of the Vaikuntam Queue Complex with the queue extending up to Silathoranam.
Devotees with time-slot tokens had to wait 20 to 24 hours for darshan.
As many as 4.28 lakh laddus were sold to devotees on Saturday (July 25), while 2.74 lakh devotees received Annaprasadam. Medical services were provided to 3,789 devotees at the temple.
Earlier this year, train services across the Villupuram Yard and the Tirupati-Katpadi section were affected for several weeks after Southern Railway announced cancellations, short-terminations and changes in originating stations due to maintenance and engineering works.