Tiruchy–Thiruvananthapuram Intercity partially cancelled on March 30

CHENNAI: The Tiruchy–Thiruvananthapuram Intercity Superfast Express will be partially cancelled on March 30, with services restricted between Tiruchirappalli and Tirunelveli, said a report by Daily Thanthi.
Train No. 22627, scheduled to depart from Tiruchirappalli Junction at 7.15 a.m., will operate only up to Tirunelveli on the day.
In the return direction, Train No. 22628, departing from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 a.m., will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram and Tirunelveli.
Instead, the return service will originate from Tirunelveli at 2.30 p.m. and run up to Tiruchirappalli.