Tiruchy's new La Belle aerodrome lacks many needs

TIRUCHY: When 72-year-old Mohammed Ibrahim Natharsha, a resident from Namakkal arrived at the new terminal in Tiruchy International Airport from Doha via Colombo a few days ago, he was perplexed when he was asked for Rs 500 by a taxi driver there to reach the main road from the terminal which is exactly at 1.76 km away.

During his previous visits, the last time two years ago, he preferred walking to board the bus as he used to carry only cabin baggage with him. However, this time, the incident shocked him. Ultimately he called one of his relatives, who resided close by, to take him to the bus stop.

This is not Mohammed Ibrahim’s experience alone. Almost all passengers who arrive for the first time at the new terminal in Tiruchy airport face similar situations.

The new terminal which is fully operational now, lacks several basic amenities for passengers and those accompanying them.

“The passengers who pay the UDF (User Development Fee) along with their fare are left in a lurch without proper amenities. The taxis have been demanding more than the actual fare as there is no board installed about the taxi tariff so that it would help the passengers avoid exorbitant fare,” H Ubaidullah, aviation analyst from Tiruchy said.

“At Chennai airport, there is a free paid taxi system and with tariffs displayed the display of tariffs from the terminal to certain key destinations. When Chennai can do it, why can’t Tiruchy? This will certainly be helpful to the tourists too,” he said.

He also mentioned that the distance between the main road and the new terminal is 1.76 km. The airport authorities should provide shuttle services from the main road to the terminal or bus services at uniform times to ensure easy commuting for all visiting the airport.

“The airport authorities can also initiate negotiation with the TNSTC for regular bus services,” he mentioned.

Similarly, there are several untold ordeals faced by the visitors who accompany the passengers.

“I came to the airport to see off my grandson to Singapore. As soon as I reached the airport, I searched for the restroom and after a long search, I could find it in a far-off place beyond the parking slot. I had to brave through the hot sun and be relieved. I find no option as I need to walk for such a long distance since being a diabetic,” said Sundaramoorthy, a septuagenarian from Pudukkottai.

Above all, the new terminal at Tiruchy International Airport has been constructed with its unique design, and it was qualified as a finalist for the WAN (World Architecture News) Awards in the Transport-Future project category. This was the only design registered for the award from across India.

“The terminal in such an aesthetic manner was constructed but now, there is an eatery set up preventing the visibility of the main terminal,” Ubaidullah said.

Meanwhile, airport director P Subramani told DT Next that the administration has been constantly in contact with the State transport corporation and soon, there is a chance for regular bus service. This apart, “We have planned to introduce battery-operated shuttle services from the main road to the new terminal as there are complaints about fleecing by private transport personnel. With the shuttle service, the passengers can also carry their luggage and the service would soon be started,” Subramani said.

While responding to the distance about the restroom, the director said that this was the design approved by the government and we would send representation for the alternate arrangement as the complaints by elders and sick persons are genuine, he added.