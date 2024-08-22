Tiruchy's ICAR-NRCB develops special banana variety suitable for diabetics

TIRUCHY: ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB), Tiruchy has identified a low glycemic index banana variety with a value of 51, making it suitable for diabetic patients, director R Selvarajan said here on Wednesday.

The NRCB has also developed Kaveri Kanchan, known for its high carotenoid content, and Kaveri Vaman, a dwarf variety suitable for terrace gardening. Speaking during the NRCB foundation day and Kisan Mela, Selvarajan said, the centre’s achievements over the past year and its vision for the future. Among the key achievements are the release of new banana varieties — Kaveri Kanchan, known for its high carotenoid content, and Kaveri Vaman, a dwarf variety suitable for terrace gardening.

Additionally, the centre has identified a low glycemic index banana variety with a value of 51, making it suitable for diabetic patients. Apart from these new varieties, other notable developments include a Grand Naine mutant resistant to the Fusarium wilt TR 4 pathogen. The NRCB also plans to commence commercial production of tissue culture plants for these released varieties. During the current year, two farmers’ varieties, Numaran and Manoranjitham, were registered with the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers; Rights Authority New Delhi, he said.

The Director also said that the centre received two patents and licensed technologies to 34 entrepreneurs. In terms of capacity development, NRCB organised 87 training programs, benefitting more than 6,000 stakeholders. The centre has reached out 3,57,000 stakeholders through exhibitions and seminars.

Trilochan Mohapatra, Chairperson, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPV and FRA), said, the Government of India has extended its best wishes to ICAR-NRCB for its commendable research and development in the banana sector.

He also encouraged farmers and social communities to come forward to register and protect traditional landraces, with PPV and FRA offering a Community Conservation Award worth Rs 10 lakh for such initiatives.

V Palanimuthu, Director of NIFTEM, Thanjavur, V Venkatasubramanian, Director of ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute, Bengaluru, Shaik Meera, Director of ICAR-ATARI, Hyderabad were also among the speakers. There were 31 exhibition stalls and displays of banana varieties at the NRCB venue.