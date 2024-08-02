Tiruchy man suffering from severe abdominal pain kills himself 

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 31-year-old man who was suffering from abdominal pain died by suicide in Tiruchy, on Thursday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The deceased, identified as Vijay, a daily wage labourer, lived with his mother Chandra in Thottiyam. Vijay, who was an alcoholic, suffered from ulcers which led to him experiencing frequent episodes of acute abdominal pain.

On Thursday evening, Chandra visited her neighbours and upon returning home was shocked to find her son hanging.

On hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to her aid and took Vijay to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Following a complaint from Chandra, the Thottiyam police have registered a case and are investigating.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.